Morgan Stanley Raises Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $79.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised Welltower from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Shares of WELL opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $76.61.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 443,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,741,000 after buying an additional 132,489 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Welltower by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 61,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Welltower by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

