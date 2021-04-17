UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $11.71 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,838 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $731,260 over the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

