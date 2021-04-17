Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $976,000 Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after buying an additional 4,614,715 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,322,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,780,000 after buying an additional 2,831,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,286,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

