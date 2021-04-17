Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,526 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after buying an additional 1,278,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,931 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,414,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,213,000 after purchasing an additional 427,304 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES opened at $70.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.59. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $32.41 and a twelve month high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $1,698,975.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,172,940.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

