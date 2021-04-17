Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GXGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,116,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $778,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,373,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in GX Acquisition by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 508,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GX Acquisition alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on GX Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ GXGX opened at $10.10 on Friday. GX Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

About GX Acquisition

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX).

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.