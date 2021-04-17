Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 216.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,376.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,325.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $70.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $169.26 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.04%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

