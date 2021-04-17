Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 649 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE OHI opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.