Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $302.74 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $310.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.12.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

