Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,401 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $73,209.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

