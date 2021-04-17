Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 580 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Textron by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $59.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

