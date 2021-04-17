Short Interest in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Grows By 50.0%

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 736,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REXR. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $54.79 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.47, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

