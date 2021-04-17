Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,386 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 2.0% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 666,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after buying an additional 175,034 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 48,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,600,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3,860.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 117,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 114,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.