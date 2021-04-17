Gleason Group Inc. Has $486,000 Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $37.75 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. GlaxoSmithKline’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

