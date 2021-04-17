Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys 583 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. National Health Investors makes up 1.5% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of National Health Investors worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Capital One Financial lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

