Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,779 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

Shares of XSLV opened at $46.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04.

