Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $403,000 Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $116,226.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,956.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President David G. Antolik purchased 1,058 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,973.14. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 76,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,064.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBA opened at $33.14 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $85.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.73 million. Analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

