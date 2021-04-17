Edward B. Cloues II Buys 1,500 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,864 shares in the company, valued at $175,048.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AXR stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 million, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.66. AMREP Co. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.10% of AMREP worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.