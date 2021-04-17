Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,694 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $40.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $41.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.