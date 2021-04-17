Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 629 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.92% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period.

PSCU stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

