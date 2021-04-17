Insider Buying: Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Director John Brydson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,243.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$617,449.58.

OBE opened at C$1.52 on Friday. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.05, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

