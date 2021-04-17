OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) PT Raised to $3.50

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OGI. Raymond James upped their target price on OrganiGram from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered OrganiGram from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. Equities analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.