Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $646.26.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $494.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $470.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.66.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

