Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Coverage Initiated at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of GOOD opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $751.10 million, a PE ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 45,302 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 347.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

