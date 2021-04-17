Jason Warren Lilly Sells 993 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $91,604.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,064.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Warren Lilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of Neogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $193,045.95.

Shares of NEOG opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 81.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $94.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Neogen by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 133,507 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Neogen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 838,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Neogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

