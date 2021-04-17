The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $89.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAYX. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Paychex from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.00.

Paychex stock opened at $96.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.73.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 167,782 shares of company stock valued at $15,332,733 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

