Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $72.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PFBC. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 48.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.