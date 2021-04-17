The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Short Interest Update

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SMUUY remained flat at $$13.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3069 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and other investments; accident, savings, health expense, income protection, heritage and life protection, travel, motor, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

