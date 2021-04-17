Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 895,800 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the March 15th total of 1,507,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Storebrand ASA stock remained flat at $$8.15 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. Storebrand ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway and Sweden. It operates through four segments: Savings, Guaranteed Pension, Insurance, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

