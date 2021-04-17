Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GFED. TheStreet downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $115.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.59. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

