Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

FREE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $89,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

