Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.60 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32.29 ($0.42). Approximately 3,405,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,404,915% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.84 ($0.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.47. The stock has a market cap of £25.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40.

About Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO)

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

