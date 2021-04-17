Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.45

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.45 and last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

