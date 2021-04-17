Xend Finance (XEND) Market Cap Reaches $21.36 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $21.36 million and $3.09 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

