Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.85 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Vertical Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of TSE BBD.B traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,751,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,985,656. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

