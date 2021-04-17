Brokerages Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to announce $295.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $306.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $288.66 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $257.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products stock opened at $107.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average is $96.50. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

