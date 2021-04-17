suterusu Trading Up 76.3% This Week (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 17th. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. suterusu has a total market cap of $89.49 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, suterusu has traded 76.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00068410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.27 or 0.00713023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00086616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00038844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00032900 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

