Sanders Morris Harris LLC Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $203,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $342,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $92.91 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $92.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

