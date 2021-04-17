Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $0.82. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

NYSE TSN opened at $78.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.22. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 47.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 75,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

