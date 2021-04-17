Add.xyz (ADD) Market Cap Hits $2.44 Million

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $170,712.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00068410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.27 or 0.00713023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00086616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00038844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00032900 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

