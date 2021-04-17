OIN Finance Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 17th. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $15.55 million and $591,896.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00068410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.27 or 0.00713023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00086616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00038844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00032900 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,397,687 coins. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.