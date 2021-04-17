Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Position in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.16% of Flexsteel Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 4,265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.65 per share, with a total value of $50,052.45. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin sold 1,491 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $54,958.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,251.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FLXS opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.88. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $41.91.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.11 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

