Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Down 4.5%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s share price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.27. Approximately 2,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 148,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

INBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inhibrx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $440,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

