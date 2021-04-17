DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 289.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,871 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 30,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

