DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

