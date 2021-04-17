DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TR stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of -0.02.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $127.87 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

