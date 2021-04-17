Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Gap Up to $283.61

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $283.61, but opened at $293.08. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $293.08, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $633.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.69.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $5.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

