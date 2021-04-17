DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TBPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

TBPH stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

