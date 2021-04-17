Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,782 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $14,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $2,701,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $117,679,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.