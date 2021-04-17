Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,018 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Medical Properties Trust worth $14,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 661,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 28,949 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

