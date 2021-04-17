Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 355,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,573,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $21,920,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,646,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,712,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,482,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,611,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COHU. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. On average, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

